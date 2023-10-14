The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4) are 19.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The over/under is 46.5 for the contest.

Alabama ranks 55th in points scored this season (31.2 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 15.2 points allowed per game. Arkansas is putting up 31.3 points per contest on offense this season (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 25.3 points per game (68th-ranked) on defense.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Alabama vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -19.5 -110 -110 46.5 -115 -105 -1100 +700

Alabama Recent Performance

The Crimson Tide have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, producing 352.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-63-worst). They've been better defensively, giving up 289.3 total yards per contest (42nd).

Over the Crimson Tide's last three games, they rank 95th in scoring offense (30 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (15.7 points per game surrendered).

Looking at Alabama's last three games, it has put up 236.7 passing yards per game on offense (108th-ranked) and has given up 197 passing yards per game on defense (98th-ranked).

The last three games have seen the Crimson Tide's rushing offense play poorly, ranking -60-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (115.7 per game). They rank 40th on defense (92.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Alabama has hit the over twice.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Alabama games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (66.7%).

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 5-1 in those games.

Alabama has played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this matchup.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 1,159 yards (193.2 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 67.6% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 158 rushing yards on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has racked up 371 yards on 79 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 54 times this year and racked up 251 yards (41.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's team-leading 386 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 23 targets) with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has put up a 275-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 31 targets.

Amari Niblack's nine receptions are good enough for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Dallas Turner leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL and 26 tackles.

Caleb Downs has 39 tackles and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

