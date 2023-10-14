The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Razorbacks will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-19.5) 46.5 -1100 +700
FanDuel Alabama (-19.5) 46.5 -1400 +800

Week 7 Odds

Alabama vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Alabama is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Arkansas has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800
To Win the SEC +300 Bet $100 to win $300

