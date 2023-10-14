The Jackson State Tigers (4-2) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Alabama State Hornets (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jackson State is putting up 326.0 yards per game on offense (80th in the FCS), and rank 32nd on the other side of the ball, yielding 309.3 yards allowed per game. Alabama State ranks 20th-worst in points per game on offense (16.0), but at least it has been playing well on defense, ranking 12th-best in points surrendered per contest (18.2).

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game

Alabama State vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Alabama State vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Alabama State Jackson State 312.2 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.0 (56th) 242.8 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.3 (58th) 116.4 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.0 (75th) 195.8 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.0 (74th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has racked up 566 yards on 59.4% passing while recording two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has run the ball 55 times for 203 yards.

Dematrius Davis has been given 42 carries and totaled 200 yards.

Kisean Johnson has hauled in 425 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaiah Scott has collected 160 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Tyree Saunders' seven targets have resulted in seven receptions for 91 yards.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has racked up 944 yards (157.3 ypg) on 79-of-128 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 519 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, Ahmad Miller has carried the ball 23 times for 166 yards (27.7 per game).

Rico Powers Jr.'s team-high 310 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 24 targets) with one touchdown.

Fabian McCray has hauled in nine receptions totaling 163 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Duke Miller has a total of 155 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 throws.

