The Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) face a Pac-12 matchup against the Stanford Cardinal (1-4). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Colorado vs. Stanford?

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Colorado 37, Stanford 23

Colorado 37, Stanford 23 Colorado has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Buffaloes have played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Stanford has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Cardinal have been at least a +375 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Buffaloes have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado (-12.5)



Colorado (-12.5) In six Colorado games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.

Stanford has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.

The Cardinal have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) Colorado and its opponents have combined to go over Friday's total of 59.5 points three times this season.

This season, Stanford has played two games with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 59.5 is 7.3 points more than the combined points per game averages for Colorado (33 points per game) and Stanford (19.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.3 64.3 64.2 Implied Total AVG 40 40.3 39.7 ATS Record 3-2-1 2-1-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.1 60.5 62 Implied Total AVG 38.6 38.3 39 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.