Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Montgomery County, Alabama this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wetumpka High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Edgewood Academy at Hooper Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hope Hull, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Sand Mountain High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Bullock County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Union Springs, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Presbyterian School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike Road High School at Russell County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Seale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Central-Phenix City High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 14
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
