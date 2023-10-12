The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies are holding a 2-1 series lead.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 172 hits, batting .283 this season with 84 extra-base hits.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Olson will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 over the course of his last games.

Olson has gotten a hit in 117 of 165 games this year (70.9%), including 47 multi-hit games (28.5%).

He has homered in 27.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 78 games this year (47.3%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 36 of those games (21.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.

He has scored in 96 of 165 games this year, and more than once 29 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .301 AVG .266 .405 OBP .374 .640 SLG .570 42 XBH 42 28 HR 26 73 RBI 66 77/50 K/BB 90/54 1 SB 0

