On Thursday, Marcell Ozuna (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4 of the NLDS.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 29 doubles, a triple, 40 home runs and 57 walks while batting .274.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 102 games this season (of 147 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

He has gone deep in 36 games this year (24.5%), homering in 6.8% of his chances at the plate.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 57 games this season (38.8%), including 27 games with more than one RBI (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored a run in 67 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 69 .301 AVG .244 .372 OBP .319 .629 SLG .484 42 XBH 28 23 HR 17 54 RBI 46 64/30 K/BB 70/27 0 SB 0

