The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Madison County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Westminster Christian Academy at Madison County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Gurley, AL

Gurley, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Randolph School at Kate D Smith DAR High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Grant, AL

Grant, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Grissom High School at Albertville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

James Clemens High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitesburg Christian Academy at Section High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Section, AL

Section, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hazel Green, AL

Hazel Green, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Buckhorn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: New Market, AL

New Market, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Gadsden City High School