Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Elmore County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wetumpka High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Edgewood Academy at Hooper Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hope Hull, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marbury High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
