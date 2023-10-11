On Wednesday, October 11 at 5:07 PM ET, Kyle Schwarber's Philadelphia Phillies host Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park. Currently, the series is knotted 1-1.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Braves have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs TBA - ATL

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Braves Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 65 out of the 107 games, or 60.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have gone 56-31 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (64.4% winning percentage).

Philadelphia has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 4-1 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Braves have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win five times (62.5%) in those contests.

The Braves have been a +105 moneyline underdog on three occasions this season and won every game.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Braves as underdogs once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

