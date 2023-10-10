In Talladega County, Alabama, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

TBD at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 5:30 AM CT on October 10

5:30 AM CT on October 10 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Ragland High School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Central High School of Clay County

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Lineville, AL

Lineville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Springville High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Childersburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Childersburg, AL

Childersburg, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thorsby High School at BB Comer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Handley High School at Talladega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Talladega County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Munford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Munford, AL

Munford, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Alabama School for the Deaf