The Liberty Flames (5-0) are 6-point favorites on the road against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-1) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Each squad has a productive rushing attack, with the Flames second in rushing yards per contest, and the Gamecocks 13th. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-6) 56.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-6.5) 56.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

The Gamecocks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Liberty has compiled a 4-0-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Flames have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 6-point favorites this season.

