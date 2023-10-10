The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide hit the field for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 7 that should be of interest to fans in Alabama.

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 10

Tuesday, October 10 Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-6.5)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)

Furman Paladins at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Alabama State Hornets at Jackson State Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Grambling Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-4.5)

North Alabama Lions at Abilene Christian Wildcats

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-11.5)

UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UTSA (-9.5)

