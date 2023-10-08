Titans vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
Bookmakers expect a competitive contest when the Tennessee Titans (2-2) visit the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 in a matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 1 point. A point total of 42.5 has been set for this matchup.
Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Titans (-1)
|42.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Titans (-1)
|42.5
|-116
|-102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: CBS
Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights
- Tennessee is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- Tennessee has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).
- Indianapolis has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- The Colts have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of four Indianapolis games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
