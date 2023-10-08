Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. If you're looking for Hopkins' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game, Hopkins has been targeted 31 times, with season stats of 216 yards on 18 receptions (12.0 per catch) and zero TDs.
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Josh Whyle (FP/ankle): 2 Rec; 26 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Kyle Philips (FP/knee): 2 Rec; 26 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Treylon Burks (DNP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hopkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|31
|18
|216
|29
|0
|12.0
Hopkins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13
|7
|65
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|7
|3
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|6
|4
|63
|0
