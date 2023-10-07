Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Week 6
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A total of 15 games on the Week 6 college football schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
No. 23 LSU Tigers at No. 21 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-6.5)
No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Cotton Bowl
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-6.5)
Maryland Terrapins at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)
No. 13 Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-3.5)
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 5 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Florida State (-23.5)
Syracuse Orange at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-8.5)
No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-2.5)
No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)
No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-19.5)
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-11.5)
No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 17 Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-20.5)
No. 15 Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-9.5)
Arizona Wildcats at No. 9 USC Trojans
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: USC (-21.5)
