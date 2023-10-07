Oddsmakers give the South Florida Bulls (3-2) the edge when they visit the UAB Blazers (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Protective Stadium. South Florida is favored by 3.5 points. The contest has a point total of 68.5.

South Florida is totaling 30.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 65th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 86th, surrendering 28.2 points per game. UAB has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 15th-worst with 433.6 total yards allowed per game. It has been better offensively, generating 418.2 total yards per contest (52nd-ranked).

UAB vs. South Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

South Florida vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Florida -3.5 -110 -110 68.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

UAB Recent Performance

The Blazers are struggling right now both offensively and defensively -- gaining 385.3 yards per game in their past three games (-29-worst in college football), and conceding 514.3 per game (-36-worst).

The Blazers are -40-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (21.7 per game) and -121-worst in points allowed (41.7).

In its past three games, UAB has thrown for 264.7 yards per game (65th in the nation), and given up 262.0 in the air (-69-worst).

The Blazers are gaining 120.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-58-worst in college football), and conceding 252.3 per game (-121-worst).

Over their last three contests, the Blazers have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

UAB has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

UAB Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, UAB has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Blazers have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

UAB has gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

UAB has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, UAB has been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has put up 1,442 passing yards, or 288.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 75.5% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 20.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Isaiah Jacobs is his team's leading rusher with 55 carries for 249 yards, or 49.8 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has taken 40 carries and totaled 154 yards with three touchdowns while also gaining 125 yards through the air .

Tejhaun Palmer has collected 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 231 (46.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has one touchdown.

Amare Thomas has totaled 227 receiving yards (45.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

Fred Farrier II's 10 receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 193 yards (38.6 ypg).

Kevin Penn leads the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Keondre Swoopes is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 29 tackles.

Chris Bracy has a team-high one interception to go along with three tackles and one pass defended.

