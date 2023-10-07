The South Florida Bulls should win their matchup versus the UAB Blazers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UAB vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Florida (-3.5) Under (68.5) South Florida 39, UAB 24

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Blazers.

The Blazers' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

UAB is a 2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Blazers' five games with a set total.

The average point total for the UAB this season is 11.8 points less than this game's over/under.

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulls a 61.5% chance to win.

The Bulls have covered the spread three times in four games.

Two of the Bulls' four games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 68.5 points, 7.5 more than the average point total for South Florida games this season.

Blazers vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Florida 30.2 28.2 27.7 23.3 34 35.5 UAB 27 36 28 23.5 26.3 44.3

