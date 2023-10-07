How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 7
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
There are two matchups on Saturday's Ligue 1 schedule, including OGC Nice taking on FC Metz.
Coverage of all Ligue 1 action on Saturday is available to you, with the information provided below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Metz vs OGC Nice
OGC Nice travels to match up with FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: OGC Nice (-140)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+425)
- Draw: (+280)
Watch Stade Reims vs AS Monaco
AS Monaco is on the road to play Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: AS Monaco (+155)
- Underdog: Stade Reims (+170)
- Draw: (+260)
