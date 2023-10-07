The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1), who have college football's 23rd-ranked pass defense, take on the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) and their ninth-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Crimson Tide are just 1-point favorites. The point total for the outing is set at 46.

Alabama ranks 87th in total offense this season (363.2 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 363.2 yards allowed per game. Texas A&M's offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 38.6 points per game (15th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 32nd by giving up 18.6 points per game.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: College Station, Texas

Venue: Kyle Field

TV Channel: CBS

Alabama vs Texas A&M Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -1 -110 -110 46 -110 -110 -115 -105

Alabama Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Crimson Tide's offense play poorly, ranking -56-worst in the FBS in total yards (341 total yards per game). They rank 41st on defense (275.3 total yards allowed per contest).

While the Crimson Tide have ranked 11th-worst in points per game over the last three games (27), they rank ninth-best on defense (10 points allowed) over that time frame.

The last three games have seen Alabama's passing offense play poorly, ranking -72-worst in the FBS in passing yards (165.3 per game). It ranks 32nd on the other side of the ball (146.3 passing yards allowed per contest).

The Crimson Tide rank 82nd in rushing offense (175.7 rushing yards per game) and 95th in rushing defense (129 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

In their last three games, the Crimson Tide have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Alabama has gone over the total once.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama has gone 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 1 point or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Alabama games have hit the over on three of five occasions (60%).

Alabama is 4-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Alabama has a record of 2-0 (80%).

The Crimson Tide have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has compiled 838 yards (167.6 ypg) on 54-of-78 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 189 rushing yards (37.8 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 67 times for 326 yards (65.2 per game), scoring three times.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 48 times this year and racked up 242 yards (48.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 189 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 11 targets) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 12 passes for 179 yards (35.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Amari Niblack has a total of 158 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Dallas Turner has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 22 tackles.

Caleb Downs is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 32 tackles and one interception.

Jaylen Key has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 23 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

