Yue Yuan will play Marie Bouzkova next in the Hana Bank Korea Open quarterfinals.

Yuan at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Yuan's Next Match

Yuan has reached the quarterfinals, where she will meet Bouzkova on Friday, October 13 at 1:30 AM ET (after getting past Kaja Juvan 6-4, 4-1).

Yuan Stats

Yuan advanced past Juvan 6-4, 4-1 on Wednesday to make the .

In 14 tournaments over the past year, Yuan is 9-13 and has not won a title.

Yuan has a match record of 5-10 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Yuan, over the past 12 months, has played 22 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.1 games per match.

Yuan, in 15 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 24.5 games per match and won 50.1% of them.

Yuan, over the past year, has won 65.6% of her service games and 39.2% of her return games.

Yuan has been victorious in 64.6% of her service games on hard courts and 39.4% of her return games over the past 12 months.

