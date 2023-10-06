Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Madison County, Alabama this week? We've got the information.

    • Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Sparkman High School at James Clemens High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Madison, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Columbia High School at Decatur High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Decatur, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Hope High School at North Jackson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Stevenson, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bob Jones High School at Florence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Florence, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madison County High School at Randolph School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Huntsville, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madison Academy at Asbury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Albertville, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Gadsden, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Bob Jones High School at Sparkman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Harvest, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

