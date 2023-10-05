Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Talladega County, Alabama this week.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Winterboro High School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Munford High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
BB Comer High School at Isabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayetteville High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Garden High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
