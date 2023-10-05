We have 2023 high school football competition in Montgomery County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Macon East Academy at Edgewood Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Percy Julian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sumter Central High School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike Road High School at Park Crossing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Evangel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Russell County High School at Lanier High School