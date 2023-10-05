Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Mobile County, Alabama this week, we've got the information.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St. Paul's Episcopal School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Eight Mile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilcox Central High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W.S. Neal High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Irvington, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elberta High School at UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vigor High School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Luke's Episcopal School at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
