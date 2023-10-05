Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Jefferson County, Alabama this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Gardendale High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Ramsay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Chelsea High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6

6:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Paul W. Bryant High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6

6:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Southside, AL

Southside, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinson Valley High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Spain Park High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer Academy at Lee-Scott Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Winfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Winfield, AL

Winfield, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Birmingham High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Helena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School