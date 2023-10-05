D.J. Moore against the Washington Commanders pass defense and Emmanuel Forbes is a matchup to watch in Week 5, when the Bears face the Commanders at FedExField. We have stats and information available for you below.

Bears vs. Commanders Game Info

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 42.1 10.5 13 54 8.67

D.J. Moore vs. Emmanuel Forbes Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore paces his squad with 301 receiving yards on 19 catches with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Chicago's passing offense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks ninth-last in the league with 745 passing yards (186.3 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 21st (6.1).

The Bears rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored (18.8 per game) and 21st in total yards (305.3 per game).

Chicago is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 30.8 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Bears are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 13 total red-zone pass attempts (48.1% red-zone pass rate).

Emmanuel Forbes & the Commanders' Defense

Emmanuel Forbes has a team-leading one interception to go along with 18 tackles, two TFL, and five passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Washington is allowing 230 yards per game (920 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 20 in the league.

The Commanders are giving up 30 points per game, fourth-most in the NFL.

Washington has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Four players have hauled in a touchdown against the Commanders this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Emmanuel Forbes Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Emmanuel Forbes Rec. Targets 24 12 Def. Targets Receptions 19 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.8 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 301 18 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 75.3 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 94 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

