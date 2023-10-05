If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Coffee County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coffee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Zion Chapel High School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at Pleasant Home School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Elba High School at Red Level High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Red Level, AL

Red Level, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

New Brockton High School at Pike County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Brundidge, AL

Brundidge, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Prattville High School