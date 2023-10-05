Want to know how to watch high school football games in Calhoun County, Alabama this week? We have what you need below.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Winterboro High School at Donoho School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Westbrook Christian School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 6

5:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph County High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Ohatchee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Ohatchee, AL

Ohatchee, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Locust Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Locust Fork, AL

Locust Fork, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pell City High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Clair County High School at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at White Plains High School