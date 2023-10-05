The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Texas A&M Aggies is a game to see for fans of Alabama college football on a Week 6 schedule that features plenty of exciting contests.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3.5)

Samford Bulldogs at Wofford Terriers

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Gibbs Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Alabama State Hornets

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: New ASU Stadium

New ASU Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-2.5)

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Troy Trojans

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Troy (-16.5)

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Ladd-Peebles Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Florida (-3.5)

South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-12.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!