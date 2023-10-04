The Tampa Bay Rays are at home for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series versus the Texas Rangers, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers lead the series 1-0 as they look to advance to the ALDS.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (16-8) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (16-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays' Eflin (16-8) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 26, when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.50 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 31 games this season.

He has 17 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Eflin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.

Eovaldi is trying to record his 12th quality start of the season in this outing.

Eovaldi has put up 21 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 25 appearances this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.445) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (230) in all of MLB. They have a collective .260 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 1435 total hits and fourth in MLB play scoring 860 runs.

Eovaldi has a 2.92 ERA and a 1.216 WHIP against the Rays this season in 12 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .196 batting average over two appearances.

