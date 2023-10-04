CUSA rivals will do battle when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State?

  • Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Middle Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Blue Raiders have played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.
  • Jacksonville State has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Gamecocks have played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Blue Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Middle Tennessee has covered the spread one time this year.
  • The Blue Raiders have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
  • Jacksonville State has covered the spread two times this year.
  • The Gamecocks have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under of 52 points twice this season.
  • Jacksonville State has yet to finish a game this season with a combined score over 52 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 46.4 points per game, 5.6 points fewer than the point total of 52 for this contest.

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.1 50 53.5
Implied Total AVG 36.6 34.5 38
ATS Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.5 53 60.5
Implied Total AVG 31.3 28.5 37
ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

