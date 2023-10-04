CUSA opponents meet when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Middle Tennessee is favored by 3.5 points. The contest's over/under is 51.5.

Middle Tennessee is totaling 361.4 yards per game offensively this year (88th in the FBS), and is giving up 394.0 yards per game (89th) on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of total yards, Jacksonville State ranks 55th in the FBS (362.6 total yards per game) and 31st defensively (310.8 total yards allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -3.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Jacksonville State Recent Performance

The Gamecocks are really struggling right now offensively, gaining 391.3 yards per game in their past three games (-23-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 328.7 (71st-ranked).

The Gamecocks are putting up 24.0 points per game in their past three games (-20-worst in college football), and giving up 19.3 per game (59th).

In its past three games, Jacksonville State has thrown for 165.7 yards per game (-70-worst in the country), and allowed 220.7 in the air (-6-worst).

The Gamecocks are 26th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (225.7), and 61st in rushing yards allowed (108.0).

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State has covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

The Gamecocks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Jacksonville State's three games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Jacksonville State has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Jacksonville State has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Jacksonville State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 474 yards on 45-of-74 passing with five touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 255 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 77 carries for 505 yards, or 101.0 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Perry Carter Jr.'s 166 receiving yards (33.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine catches on 20 targets with one touchdown.

Quinton Lane has 13 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 156 yards (31.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Mike Pettway's 11 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Larry Worth leads the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 1.0 TFL, 12 tackles, and one interception.

Fred Perry is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 23 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Jalen Bustamante has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 1.0 TFL and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.