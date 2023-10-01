Titans vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) hit the road to square off against the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Before the Bengals square off against the Titans, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Titans vs. Bengals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|2.5
|41
|-145
|+120
Titans vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans have combined with their opponent to score more than 41 points only once this season.
- The average over/under for Tennessee's matchups this season is 41.7, 0.7 more points than this game's point total.
- The Titans are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Titans have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Tennessee has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
Cincinnati Bengals
- Cincinnati's games this year have an average total of 45.8, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bengals are winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).
- The Bengals have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.
- Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Bengals vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bengals
|15.3
|28
|22.3
|14
|45.8
|1
|3
|Titans
|15
|29
|22.3
|14
|41.7
|1
|3
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.7
|45.5
|39.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|24.0
|21.5
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|1-0
|0-2
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.8
|45.5
|46.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.0
|24.0
|24.0
|ATS Record
|0-2-1
|0-1-1
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.