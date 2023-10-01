The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) are slated to go head to head at Nissan Stadium on October 1, which means that Joe Burrow and Ryan Tannehill will be leading the way for the respective sides. Below, we break down both signal callers, spotlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

Ryan Tannehill vs. Joe Burrow Matchup

Ryan Tannehill 2023 Stats Joe Burrow 3 Games Played 3 59.0% Completion % 55.4% 548 (182.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 563 (187.7) 1 Touchdowns 2 3 Interceptions 2 17 (5.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 2 (0.7) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Bengals Defensive Stats

This season, the Bengals' defense is 16th in the NFL with 22.3 points allowed per game and 21st with 352.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Cincinnati is midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 12th in the league in passing yards allowed with 602 (200.7 per game).

Against the run, the Bengals' defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 151.7 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 28th in the NFL with 5.1 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Cincinnati is 16th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 54.5%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 13th at 35.9%.

Titans Defensive Stats

