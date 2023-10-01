The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.152 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 154 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .256.

In 58.9% of his games this season (83 of 141), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (22.0%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 141 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (13.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 40 games this season (28.4%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (14.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 36.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 67 .280 AVG .229 .317 OBP .294 .520 SLG .377 27 XBH 21 16 HR 5 50 RBI 24 66/14 K/BB 55/20 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings