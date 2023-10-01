Atlanta Braves (104-57) will match up with the Washington Nationals (70-91) at Truist Park on Sunday, October 1 at 3:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Nationals have +180 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game is set at 11 runs.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jackson Rutledge - WSH (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 11 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 146 games this season and won 96 (65.8%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 35-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Braves went 7-3 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 144 games this year and have walked away with the win 59 times (41%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 11 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +250 1st 1st

