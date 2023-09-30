The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) host an AAC battle against the UAB Blazers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best by surrendering just 291.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 84th (375 yards per game). UAB ranks 75th in points per game (28), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS with 36.3 points allowed per contest.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on ESPN2.

UAB vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

UAB vs. Tulane Key Statistics

UAB Tulane 414.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375 (89th) 430 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.3 (19th) 112.8 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (92nd) 301.5 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.3 (61st) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (103rd) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (7th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 1,206 yards (301.5 ypg) to lead UAB, completing 75.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 116 yards (29 ypg) on 38 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Jacobs has run for 154 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Tejhaun Palmer's 185 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions on 23 targets with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has caught eight passes and compiled 180 receiving yards (45 per game).

Samario Rudolph's 15 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 134 yards (33.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has thrown for 485 yards (121.3 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 50% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 50 times for 245 yards (61.3 per game), scoring one time.

Ashaad Clayton has piled up 109 yards on 26 carries.

Lawrence Keys III's 345 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has collected 17 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has caught nine passes for 230 yards (57.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chris Brazzell II's 11 catches have turned into 130 yards and two touchdowns.

