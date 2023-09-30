According to our computer model, the Tulane Green Wave will defeat the UAB Blazers when the two teams play at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAB vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (+21.5) Toss Up (58.5) Tulane 36, UAB 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulane vs. UAB? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Blazers.

The Blazers is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

UAB is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.

Three of the Blazers' four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

The average total for UAB games this year is 2.2 less points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this matchup.

The Green Wave have two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Green Wave's three games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 4.7 higher than the average total in Tulane games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blazers vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 28.5 16 31 20.3 21 3 UAB 28 36.3 28 23.5 28 49

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.