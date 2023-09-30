Samford vs. East Tennessee State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our computer model predicts the Samford Bulldogs will take down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Seibert Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Samford vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Samford (-13.2)
|56.5
|Samford 35, East Tennessee State 22
Samford Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this year.
East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)
- The Buccaneers covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.
- In Buccaneers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.
Bulldogs vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Samford
|28.3
|34
|46.5
|30.5
|10
|37.5
|East Tennessee State
|16
|37.3
|42
|0
|3
|56
