Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 209 total home runs.

Seattle is 15th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Mariners have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

Seattle has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (756 total runs).

The Mariners are 14th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.190).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 233 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 875.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.31) in the majors this season.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 33rd of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Castillo heads into the matchup with 18 quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo is looking for his 33rd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in nine of his 32 appearances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (10-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Seattle Mariners without allowing a hit.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 27 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to five.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros W 6-2 Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros L 8-3 Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Angels W 5-1 Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels L 9-3 Away Cody Bradford Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

