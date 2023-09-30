Necaxa versus CF Pachuca is one of many solid options on today's Liga MX schedule.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's Liga MX action.

Watch CF Pachuca vs Necaxa

Necaxa makes the trip to play CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: CF Pachuca (-165)

CF Pachuca (-165) Underdog: Necaxa (+425)

Necaxa (+425) Draw: (+320)

Watch CF America vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM is on the road to play CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF America (-150)

CF America (-150) Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+370)

Pumas UNAM (+370) Draw: (+320)

Watch Mazatlan FC vs Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL makes the trip to face Mazatlan FC at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Tigres UANL (-130)

Tigres UANL (-130) Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+320)

Mazatlan FC (+320) Draw: (+300)

