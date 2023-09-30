Big Ten foes will battle when the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) meet the Michigan State Spartans (2-2). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Iowa vs. Michigan State?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 21, Michigan State 19

Iowa 21, Michigan State 19 Iowa has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Hawkeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Michigan State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Spartans are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +290 or more on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 78.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan State (+10)



Michigan State (+10) So far this year Iowa has two victories against the spread.

This season, the Hawkeyes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Michigan State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36.5)



Over (36.5) Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 36.5 points in a game twice this season.

Every game featuring Michigan State this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 36.5.

Iowa averages 21.3 points per game against Michigan State's 23, amounting to 7.8 points over the game's over/under of 36.5.

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40 43 37 Implied Total AVG 29 35 23 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 49 Implied Total AVG 32.8 32.8 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-2 0-0

