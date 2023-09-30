Eddie Rosario vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- with an on-base percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, 145 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .256 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 58.6% of his 140 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has driven home a run in 40 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 51 of 140 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|67
|.280
|AVG
|.229
|.318
|OBP
|.294
|.524
|SLG
|.377
|27
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|5
|50
|RBI
|24
|64/14
|K/BB
|55/20
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 242 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Adon (2-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.42 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.