Eddie Rosario -- with an on-base percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, 145 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .256 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

In 58.6% of his 140 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has driven home a run in 40 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 51 of 140 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 67 .280 AVG .229 .318 OBP .294 .524 SLG .377 27 XBH 21 16 HR 5 50 RBI 24 64/14 K/BB 55/20 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings