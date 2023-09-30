Are you a big fan of auto racing who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Cup Series action that will be available on Saturday, September 30, airing on Fubo. Use the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Love's RV Stop 250 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Watch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Love's RV Stop 250

Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network

Watch ARCA Menards Series: Salem

Series: ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards Series Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

