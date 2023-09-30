SEC foes meet when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) and the Auburn Tigers (3-1) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Georgia has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (13th-best with 41.5 points per game) and scoring defense (ninth-best with 11.3 points allowed per game) this year. Auburn has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 298.5 total yards per game (24th-best). Offensively, it ranks 85th by piling up 371 total yards per game.

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Auburn Georgia 371 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 496.3 (19th) 298.5 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.3 (16th) 197.8 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (62nd) 173.3 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.5 (11th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 561 yards (140.3 yards per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 106 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 31 times for 143 yards (35.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Damari Alston has run for 131 yards across 26 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jay Fair has totaled 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 184 (46 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has two touchdowns.

Shane Hooks has put together a 106-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught eight passes on 16 targets.

Rivaldo Fairweather has racked up 101 reciving yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 1,184 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.7% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 32 times for 184 yards (46 per game), scoring three times.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 96 yards (24 per game) with one touchdown.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 22 catches for 255 yards (63.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has put up a 182-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 15 targets.

Dominic Lovett has a total of 169 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws.

