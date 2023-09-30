SEC opponents meet when the No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

On offense, Alabama ranks 87th in the FBS with 364.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 31st in total defense (307.5 yards allowed per contest). Mississippi State is compiling 388 total yards per game on offense this season (74th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 400.3 total yards per game (96th-ranked).

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Alabama Mississippi State 364.8 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388 (84th) 307.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (86th) 161.5 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.3 (83rd) 203.3 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.8 (58th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 674 yards (168.5 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 120 rushing yards on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 263 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Roydell Williams has carried the ball 38 times for 198 yards (49.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in eight catches for 189 yards (47.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has caught 11 passes for 162 yards (40.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Amari Niblack has a total of 97 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 979 yards on 74-of-122 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 63 times for 352 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 105 yards.

Michael Wright has racked up 95 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has totaled 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 388 (97 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has 12 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 144 yards (36 yards per game) this year.

Zavion Thomas has racked up 108 reciving yards (27 ypg) this season.

