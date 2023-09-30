The Alabama State Hornets (1-2) face a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Alcorn State Braves (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at New ASU Stadium.

On defense, Alabama State has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best by allowing only 196 yards per game. The offense ranks 97th (298.7 yards per game). Alcorn State ranks 100th with 294 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 65th with 358.3 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: New ASU Stadium

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Alabama State Alcorn State 298.7 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294 (83rd) 196 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.3 (81st) 72.3 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.3 (43rd) 226.3 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.8 (114th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has 348 pass yards for Alabama State, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 112 yards on the ground.

Dematrius Davis has collected 92 yards on 18 carries.

Kisean Johnson's team-high 322 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 24 targets) with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has hauled in seven passes while averaging 31.3 yards per game.

Tyree Saunders has a total of 91 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven passes.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen leads Alcorn State with 482 yards on 49-of-74 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jarveon Howard has run for 249 yards on 59 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Niko Duffey has piled up 25 carries and totaled 136 yards with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' 165 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has seven receptions on seven targets with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has eight receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 104 yards (26 yards per game) this year.

Tavarious Griffin's eight receptions (on six targets) have netted him 88 yards (22 ypg) and one touchdown.

