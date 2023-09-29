Michael Harris II vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Harris II -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on September 29 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .290 with 32 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Harris II has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 136 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (27.9%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (9.6%).
- In 39.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|74
|.295
|AVG
|.285
|.329
|OBP
|.325
|.482
|SLG
|.469
|25
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|29
|45/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.99 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw two innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.55 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
