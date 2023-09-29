When the Atlanta Braves (103-56) play the Washington Nationals (69-90) at Truist Park on Friday, September 29 at 7:20 PM ET, Austin Riley will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Nationals are +240 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-300). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The contest's over/under has been set at 10.5 runs.

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (1-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (6-10, 5.55 ERA)

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -300 +240 Braves (-2.5) 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 95, or 66%, of the 144 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a record of 5-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Nationals have won in 58, or 40.8%, of the 142 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+110) Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+105) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

